All apartments in Portland
Find more places like 45 Eastern Promenade.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, ME
/
45 Eastern Promenade
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

45 Eastern Promenade

45 Eastern Promenade · (855) 997-7104 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

45 Eastern Promenade, Portland, ME 04101
Downtown Portland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
More details and lease options please contact us at: ME_041011@cuora-rentals.com

Bordering Fort Allen Park and the Eastern Promenade, this 3rd floor property at the Portland House offers incomparable and unobstructed views of Casco Bay.
Plus, it's an easy walk to the beach, to Portland Trails or the Old Port.
This very unique condominium has been completely remodeled to create a modern open living space - and it is immaculate.
Everything is upscale including new tile floors and up-to-date appliances.
Truly a ready to move-in, turn-key gem.
The monthly HOA fee includes onsite property management, attended security, heat and hot water, basic cable service, parking and trash/recycling collection.
With patio landscaping and beautiful gardens, enjoy a fresh sea breeze and the ever-changing scenery on Casco Bay.

More details and lease options please contact us at: ME_041011@cuora-rentals.com

(RLNE5854933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Eastern Promenade have any available units?
45 Eastern Promenade has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Eastern Promenade have?
Some of 45 Eastern Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Eastern Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
45 Eastern Promenade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Eastern Promenade pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Eastern Promenade is pet friendly.
Does 45 Eastern Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 45 Eastern Promenade does offer parking.
Does 45 Eastern Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Eastern Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Eastern Promenade have a pool?
No, 45 Eastern Promenade does not have a pool.
Does 45 Eastern Promenade have accessible units?
No, 45 Eastern Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Eastern Promenade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Eastern Promenade has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Eastern Promenade have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 Eastern Promenade has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 45 Eastern Promenade?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Island View Apartments
151 North Street
Portland, ME 04101

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Apartments with BalconyPortland Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Portland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

South Portland, MEBrunswick, MEScarborough, ME
Old Orchard Beach, MEDover, NH
Lewiston, MEPortsmouth, NH

Nearby Neighborhoods

East End

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Maine
Bowdoin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity