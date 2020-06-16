45 Eastern Promenade

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bordering Fort Allen Park and the Eastern Promenade, this 3rd floor property at the Portland House offers incomparable and unobstructed views of Casco Bay.

Plus, it's an easy walk to the beach, to Portland Trails or the Old Port.

This very unique condominium has been completely remodeled to create a modern open living space - and it is immaculate.

Everything is upscale including new tile floors and up-to-date appliances.

Truly a ready to move-in, turn-key gem.

The monthly HOA fee includes onsite property management, attended security, heat and hot water, basic cable service, parking and trash/recycling collection.

With patio landscaping and beautiful gardens, enjoy a fresh sea breeze and the ever-changing scenery on Casco Bay.



