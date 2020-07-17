226 Spring St

Amenities

parking some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in West End. Enjoy living in a beautiful, clean and well maintained building and be walking distance to everything in town.



Pay only electricity! Laundry machines provided in building at no additional charge. Shared driveway available and at least 1 spot guaranteed for snow bans, though a car isn't needed in this location!



Utilities included: Heat, Hot Water, High Speed Internet

Available: Sep 1st

Rent: $2,500/month

First, Last and security deposit required.

No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will collect applications (no fee) in advance of group showings to accommodate high interest and minimize disruption to current tenants.