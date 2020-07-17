All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

226 Spring St

226 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

226 Spring Street, Portland, ME 04102
West End

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in West End. Enjoy living in a beautiful, clean and well maintained building and be walking distance to everything in town.

Pay only electricity! Laundry machines provided in building at no additional charge. Shared driveway available and at least 1 spot guaranteed for snow bans, though a car isn't needed in this location!

Utilities included: Heat, Hot Water, High Speed Internet
Available: Sep 1st
Rent: $2,500/month
First, Last and security deposit required.
No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will collect applications (no fee) in advance of group showings to accommodate high interest and minimize disruption to current tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Spring St have any available units?
226 Spring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, ME.
Is 226 Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
226 Spring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Spring St pet-friendly?
No, 226 Spring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does 226 Spring St offer parking?
Yes, 226 Spring St offers parking.
Does 226 Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Spring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Spring St have a pool?
No, 226 Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 226 Spring St have accessible units?
No, 226 Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Spring St have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Spring St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Spring St have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Spring St does not have units with air conditioning.
