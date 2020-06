Amenities

some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Fully Furnished 5BR/2.5 Bath Available Now Month to Month/Week - We have a Spacious 4 Bedroom Duplex Available Now Month to Month/Week

*$3000.00 per Month (1 Month Security Required)

*5 Bedrooms,2.5 Bath, Natural Gas Heat, Hot Water and Electric Included.



*To fill out an application please visit mainelypm.com, scroll down the home page, find this apartment and click apply now!



*To schedule a showing please call

Zak (207)939-4818



(RLNE5324292)