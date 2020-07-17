All apartments in Lewiston
196 Pettingill St Apt 2
Lewiston, ME
196 Pettingill St Apt 2
Last updated July 17 2020

196 Pettingill St Apt 2

196 Pettingill Street · (207) 212-6572
Location

196 Pettingill Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt 2 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent - Property Id: 311521

Spacious two bedroom apartment with washer and dryer hookups. In town in a great quiet and safe neighborhood. This apartment has a private shared back deck and yard. Please message me through the website. I'm not taking inquiries through the phone.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/196-pettingill-st-lewiston-me-unit-apt-2/311521
Property Id 311521

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 have any available units?
196 Pettingill St Apt 2 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 have?
Some of 196 Pettingill St Apt 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
196 Pettingill St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewiston.
Does 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 Pettingill St Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

