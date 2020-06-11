All apartments in Bridgton
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

15 Oak Street, Unit 5

15 Oak St · (360) 220-8477
Location

15 Oak St, Bridgton, ME 04009

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Two bedroom apartment with eat-in kitchen, living room, and full bath.

Laundry room in the building.

Private parking.

Has a nice yard and raised beds for gardening, if you like.

Located near town in a quiet setting. Corner of Kansas Road and Oak Street.

First, last, and security required ($700x3)

Utilities not included.

Heated by gas and electric.

Plowing and trash removal included.

No smoking cigarettes anywhere on the property, inside or out.

Please email Linda (info@americaproperties.org) if you're interested.

You can apply here:

https://americaproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

