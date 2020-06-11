33 George Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath in convenient Biddeford location.

One year lease

Rent $1,100

Utility Surcharge $150 (Includes water, sewer, and heat)

Security Deposit $1,100



No dogs



Qualifications:

No bad credit

Gross income must be three times monthly rent not including unemployment benefits.

Housing vouchers welcome. If you have a voucher, gross income qualification does not apply.



Apply online only at http://threescompany.managebuilding.com



Due to Covid-19, no showings available until an application is submitted. No application fee.