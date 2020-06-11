33 George Street

Amenities
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath in convenient Biddeford location.
One year lease
Rent $1,100
Utility Surcharge $150 (Includes water, sewer, and heat)
Security Deposit $1,100
No dogs
Qualifications:
No bad credit
Gross income must be three times monthly rent not including unemployment benefits.
Housing vouchers welcome. If you have a voucher, gross income qualification does not apply.
Apply online only at http://threescompany.managebuilding.com
Due to Covid-19, no showings available until an application is submitted. No application fee.