33 George Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

33 George Street

33 George Street · (207) 370-7648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

33 George Street, Biddeford, ME 04005

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath in convenient Biddeford location.
One year lease
Rent $1,100
Utility Surcharge $150 (Includes water, sewer, and heat)
Security Deposit $1,100

No dogs

Qualifications:
No bad credit
Gross income must be three times monthly rent not including unemployment benefits.
Housing vouchers welcome. If you have a voucher, gross income qualification does not apply.

Apply online only at http://threescompany.managebuilding.com

Due to Covid-19, no showings available until an application is submitted. No application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

