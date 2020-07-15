/
furnished apartments
137 Furnished Apartments for rent in Walker Mill, MD
1 Unit Available
7210 Starboard Drive
7210 Starboard Drive, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,297
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in District Heights, MD. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$842
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
32 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
14 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,649
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
2 Units Available
Greater Landover
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
12 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
10 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,432
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
2 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,378
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
2 Units Available
Coral Hills
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
1 Unit Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
924 15th St SE
924 15th Street SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cap Hill Row Home ALL Utilities, Maid Service - Property Id: 248626 Gorgeous Just Renovated Row Home with Natural Light! Comes with: -Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops -2 Bathrooms (one with
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
1843 Burke Street Southea
1843 Burke Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
563 sqft
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/-qDTTKdZMEqLqkc-Pz5xmg Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed.
1 Unit Available
Benning
549 45th Street Northeast
549 45th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
One Large bedroom apartment available in beautiful and sunny Deanwood. The completely independent English basement will be available at the beginning of July.
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,
1 Unit Available
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair
3330 Alden Place NE
3330 Alden Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1250 sqft
Available 08/01/20 House Rental - NE DC - Property Id: 299312 This is a FURNISHED 2 bedroom, one bathroom, DC row home in River Terrace with a basement.
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,916
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
15 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,634
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,098
1095 sqft
Located close to beloved neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and U Street. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, pool, game room and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
50 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,600
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
18 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,630
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
58 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,762
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
901 sqft
Curate a distinctive lifestyle at i5 Union Market, where life is made to order in a collection of brand-new, uniquely-crafted private, furnished, and co-living apartment homes.
53 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,123
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,887
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
3 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
U-Street
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,688
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,239
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1054 sqft
Freshly built apartments in the heart of the Shaw neighborhood. Upscale, sleek modern design with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Walk-in closets and extra storage available to maximize your space.
