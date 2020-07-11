/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
87 Apartments for rent in Urbana, MD with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9323 Penrose St
9323 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179 Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space.
1 of 23
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
3559 KATHERINE WAY
3559 Katherine Way, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Townhouse for rent with excellent condition. living area 2200 SF. 4BR, 3 FB, 1HB. 2 cars attached garage. 2 ceiling fan ( master BR, living RM) . Great Urbana high school. 2 swimming pools, tennis courts & basketball court in Community.
Results within 5 miles of Urbana
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,402
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
78 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,600
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2280 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
23021 TIMBER CREEK LANE
23021 Timber Creek Lane, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1892 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Split Level Single Family Home in Clarkburg! Wide open living room space off kitchen with LARGE windows! 4 Bedrooms upstairs wth master suite. Office downstairs. Wide brick fireplace in downstairs family room.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
5302 REGAL COURT
5302 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1614 sqft
Beautifully 3 Bed, 2.5 bath 3 story townhome w/ large living room with laminate wood flooring, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, Huge master suite on 3rd level w/ cathedral ceiling beautiful master bath & walk-in closet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
5422 UPPER MILL TERRACE S
5422 Upper Mill Terrace South, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2664 sqft
Tastefully UPGRADED w/ Natural OAK Hardwood on ENTIRE Main Level! Eat-in KITCHEN w/ GRANITE Countertops, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances & ISLAND! Living Room w/ BAY WINDOW! Family Room w/ access to DECK for RELAXING! MASTER Bedroom SUITE w/ SITTING ROOM
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
38 S ALLEY
38 South Alley, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
This is a 2nd floor one bedroom apartment located in historic New Market across the street from the New Market Grange building.
1 of 16
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
12824 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12824 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1543 sqft
Two level condo on the top floor of the beautiful Clarksburg Condominium Community. Three bedroomsalong with 2 full baths. Primary Bath has separate tub and shower to go with double sinks.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6272 N Steamboat Way
6272 North Steamboat Way, Linganore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1850 sqft
Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com to schedule a showing! Minimum Leasing Requirements: $66,600 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600+. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
6916 LINGANORE ROAD
6916 Linganore Road, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1725 sqft
Country living at it's best! This 3 - 4 bedroom home was just completely redone. Offers 3 bedrooms on main level, an optional bedroom / office in basement with full bath. Family room downstairs with walk out.
Results within 10 miles of Urbana
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,317
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
12 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,312
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
18 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
26 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
