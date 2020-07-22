Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:43 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Travilah, MD with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Travilah offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
9614 VEIRS DRIVE
9614 Veirs Dr, Travilah, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
4266 sqft
Available now. This beautiful house was built last year in 2019 including a spacious deck, huge vinyl fenced yard and large shed. The driveway can fit 8 cars and 2 cars in the garage. All kitchen and bathroom countertops are granite.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9906 RIVER VIEW CT
9906 River View Court, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
**FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL ** One of kind rental opportunity! Spectacular 4 BD 5.5 BA estate home featured in House Beautiful and Decor magazines.
Results within 1 mile of Travilah
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
42 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
Studio
$3,010
1629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1216 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
5 Surry Ct
5 Surry Court, Rockville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1372 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated home in Wootton school district - Property Id: 318395 This single family home has a newly renovated modern and open kitchen with a large pantry.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
1916 DUNDEE ROAD
1916 Dundee Road, Rockville, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,795
2889 sqft
Splendid 6 bed + den, 3.5 bath Carter Hill contemporary! The house boasts an updated kitchen w/ cherry cabs and corian counters, beaming hardwoods and newer carpet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
11006 OUTPOST DR
11006 Outpost Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1134 sqft
GREAT location! Great price! Sunny, bright and clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath TH in desirable North Potomaclocation! Built-in bookcases in finished rec room, updated bathrooms, washer and dryer. Fullyfenced back yard with patio and landscaping.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
10233 NORTON ROAD
10233 Norton Road, Potomac, MD
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
3753 sqft
Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
11120 LAKE BREEZE DRIVE
11120 Lake Breeze Drive, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2962 sqft
Please make sure you and your clients all wear masks, gloves and shoe coverings when viewing the property.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
10500 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE
10500 Prairie Landing Terrace, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1700 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED END UNIT WITH GREAT LOCATION! 3 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHROOM. LOT'S UPGRADES: GRANITE COUNTER-TOP, NEWER REFRIGERATOR, NEWER STOVE, NEW HEATING AND A/C. WOOD FLOOR.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
11317 AMBERLEA FARM DRIVE
11317 Amberlea Farm Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
Highly desirable Wootton school district! Beautiful brick townhome in the perfect location, with parks and community center within walking distance. Features quiet backyard facing a wooded area.

1 of 51

Last updated August 14 at 10:24 PM
1 Unit Available
9605 REACH ROAD
9605 Reach Road, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE SCHOOL...KITCHEN REDONE COUPLE YRS AGO...LARGER model backs to gorgeous wooded parkland. (4BR UP AND 2BR DOWN),1st floor Library (can be used as Bedroom if needed) in addition to 6BR (4 up and 2 down).
Results within 5 miles of Travilah
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
94 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,459
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
38 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,525
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
20 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,505
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
28 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,499
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1125 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
39 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,644
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
26 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
23 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,512
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
9 Units Available
East Rockville
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,722
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
9 Units Available
Central Rockville
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,819
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
15 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,955
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,207
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1141 sqft
Located across from The Washingtonian Center, this green community has garages and plenty of guest parking. Apartments contain extra storage space and custom covered windows. Fire pit, BBQ area, playground, and pool on site.
City Guide for Travilah, MD

The average water flow for the Potomac River, located partly within the boundaries of Travilah, is seven billion gallons a day. In fact, over 486 million gallons are used for drinking water daily just for the D.C. area. That's a lot of thirsty politicians!

Located on the Potomac River about 15 or 20 miles outside of D.C., Travilah, Maryland, offers the kind of delightful, escapist suburban living that many folks today are searching for. Flush with gorgeous scenery, friendly neighbors and easy access to highways, Travilah certainly seems like a paradise for residents. Sure, it doesn't have many shops within walking distance, but that's more than made up for with its proximity to Washington, Chesapeake Bay (and its undeniably superior crab cakes) and, of course, Baltimore to the north. Its ideal geography means it's also close to Philly, Atlantic City and Richmond, given enough driving time, so weekends are never dull. Of course, inside the CDP things are pretty calm, which makes for a nice balance. Go home for peace and serenity and head out for work or good times in some of the most exciting locations in America. It's hard to say no to that. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Travilah, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Travilah offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Travilah. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Travilah can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

