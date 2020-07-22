Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:21 PM

17 Apartments under $800 for rent in Towson, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Towson is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what p... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
726 OVERBROOK RD
726 Overbrook Road, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Upper Level Apartment -- New Carpet. - Bright , Clean and Ready to Move Into.Off street parking in Driveway - Very Nice Apartment
Results within 5 miles of Towson
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Windsor Hills
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$720
450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
West Forest Park
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$799
960 sqft
This community offers on-site parking, laundry facilities and a pet-friendly environment. Units include hardwood flooring, air conditioning and are cable-ready. The property is convenient to Forest Park Market and the Liberty Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Panway - Braddish
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Affordable living near the Sandtown-Winchester District. Recently renovated units have air-conditioning, granite counters and hardwood floors. Right next to Hanlon Park, Coppin State University and Mondawmin Mall. Zoo is a mile and a half away.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Community
1402 Popular Grove
1402 Poplar Grove Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$600
ROOM FOR RENT - Available room for rent in quiet shared home. For additional information please call Tori 301-237-0399 Tenisha 443-540-1201 (RLNE5806593)

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Howard Park
5117 Gwynn Oak Avenue
5117 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Baltimore. Amenities included: balcony and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $800/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Penn North
2529 WOODBROOK AVENUE
2529 Woodbrook Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$450
1210 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2529 WOODBROOK AVENUE in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Druid Heights
1211 W North Ave
1211 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$699
675 sqft
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1211-w-north-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbrook
3401 WoodBrook Ave
3401 Woodbrook Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
This ground floor apartment has been completely renovated and needs someone to call it home! New carpet, fresh paint, and new appliances are just some of the many features that this unit has to offer.
Results within 10 miles of Towson
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Gwynns Falls Park
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$775
656 sqft
Suburban Living with the Conveniences of the City - Charming 1 bedroom + den and 2 bedroom apartments feature central air and a well-designed kitchen with appliances including range and refrigerator. The building has a large parking lot.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
14 Units Available
Westport
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
8 Units Available
Oaklee
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
$770
500 sqft
A recently refurbished apartment building close to the Cimaglia Park at Fort Holabird, rooms come with hardwood floors, on-site laundry and parking. Conveniently located close to N Dundalk Ave for easy access to the I-95.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
0 HEATH STREET
0 West Heath Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$800
600 sqft
Cozy studio for rent. Includes Murphy Bed, Kitchenette, and Private Full Bathroom. No smoking and No Pets allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Allendale
320 GWYNN AVENUE
320 Gwynn Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a minimum credit score of 600, non smokers only, must have a job and will need previous landlord references. Main Level Apartment. Not entire house. Main Level Unit Has Kitchen, Bath and One Bedroom ($750 per month).

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn
837 E JEFFREY STREET
837 East Jeffrey Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
1116 sqft
One Bedroom, one bath unit for rent. In Brooklyn park. Rent is negotiable, Private entry and parking.Please call for appointment or additional information.

1 of 12

Last updated December 10 at 10:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Upton
750 DOLPHIN STREET
750 Dolphin Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$725
1842 sqft
1st. floor unit. Includes finished basement level. Beautifully renovated 2BR 1BA home. Large living room and dining room. Great rental home. RENT INCLUDES WATER! Close to transportation, shopping and dining.
City Guide for Towson, MD

What do Olympic hero Michael Phelps, esteemed American author F. Scott Fitzgerald, Vice President Spiro Agnew and fussy Seinfeld character Elaine Benes all have in common? They all call Towson, Maryland, their hometown.

Towson may stand in the gritty shadow of its neighboring city, Baltimore, but it has a personality and culture all its own. As Baltimore's tony neighbor to the north, Towson is a popular destination for city-weary power brokers looking for a taste of life in the country as well as a mix of people from all walks of society, ranging from students to retirees. While Towson maintains a decidedly urban feel, it is much more suburb than urban jungle. It boasts about 55,000 residents as well as the 18,000 co-eds enrolled in its massive eponymous public university. Towson offers all of the charms of a typical college town--from scenic streets lined with trees to hip coffee shops and bookstores, and for those looking for more enhanced culture and entertainment opportunities, Baltimore (20 minutes), Washington (one hour) and New York City (three hours) are just a bus, car or train ride away.

Having trouble with Craigslist Towson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Towson, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Towson is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Towson in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

