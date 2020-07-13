/
apartments with pool
137 Apartments for rent in Timonium, MD with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,155
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Results within 1 mile of Timonium
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,232
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
29 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,102
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1057 sqft
Cranbrook Shopping Center and Yorktowne Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1221 sqft
In the heart of the city, close to Hunt Valley and Towson. Apartments feature gas stoves, walk-in closets, and balconies or patios. Available furnished. Olympic-sized pool, grilling area, community room and playground available.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,432
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1395 sqft
Beautiful brick-facade buildings and manicured grounds in a pet-friendly community. Pool, playground and tennis court. Recently renovated apartments. Close to Fox Hollow Golf Course and Loch Raven Reservoir.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL
Results within 5 miles of Timonium
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
105 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
$1,435
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Loch Raven
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
83 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
34 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
98 Units Available
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,071
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Southland Hills
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
22 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,679
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,439
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
