Amenities

Ready for a new home? Check out this former model home. 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, bedroom level laundry, main level study, 2 car garage with door opener, security system installed, nest thermostat. Pets are not allowed, must have good credit to qualify. Builder is in the process of moving out.