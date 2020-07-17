111 E Chestnut St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

The finest St. Michaels, Maryland location - Property Id: 312350



In the heart of historic St. Michaels, Maryland - the waterfront "Hamptons of the Chesapeake Bay". Walk to everything - harbor, waterfront parks, walking/biking trails, kayak/boat launching ramp, Farmer's Market, restaurants, shops, museums, wineries, distillery, brewery, and library. Yet, in a very private and quiet corner. Fully renovated kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Private courtyard for Bar-B-Q and lazy afternoons. Garage (very rare in St. Michaels) or street parking on beautiful tree-lined streets. Lovely front porch to enjoy Summer breezes and watch the world go by.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312350

Property Id 312350



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5900583)