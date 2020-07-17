All apartments in St. Michaels
Find more places like 111 E Chestnut St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Michaels, MD
/
111 E Chestnut St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

111 E Chestnut St.

111 East Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

111 East Chestnut Street, St. Michaels, MD 21663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
The finest St. Michaels, Maryland location - Property Id: 312350

In the heart of historic St. Michaels, Maryland - the waterfront "Hamptons of the Chesapeake Bay". Walk to everything - harbor, waterfront parks, walking/biking trails, kayak/boat launching ramp, Farmer's Market, restaurants, shops, museums, wineries, distillery, brewery, and library. Yet, in a very private and quiet corner. Fully renovated kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Private courtyard for Bar-B-Q and lazy afternoons. Garage (very rare in St. Michaels) or street parking on beautiful tree-lined streets. Lovely front porch to enjoy Summer breezes and watch the world go by.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312350
Property Id 312350

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 E Chestnut St. have any available units?
111 E Chestnut St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Michaels, MD.
What amenities does 111 E Chestnut St. have?
Some of 111 E Chestnut St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 E Chestnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
111 E Chestnut St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 E Chestnut St. pet-friendly?
No, 111 E Chestnut St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Michaels.
Does 111 E Chestnut St. offer parking?
Yes, 111 E Chestnut St. offers parking.
Does 111 E Chestnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 E Chestnut St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 E Chestnut St. have a pool?
No, 111 E Chestnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 111 E Chestnut St. have accessible units?
No, 111 E Chestnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 111 E Chestnut St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 E Chestnut St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 E Chestnut St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 E Chestnut St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDSalisbury, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDEaston, MDChester, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDDeale, MDArnold, MDCape St. Claire, MD
Parole, MDChesapeake Beach, MDLake Shore, MDSeverna Park, MDPasadena, MDChestertown, MDEdgemere, MDChesapeake Ranch Estates, MDRiviera Beach, MDCrofton, MDGambrills, MDBrock Hall, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversitySalisbury University
Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore