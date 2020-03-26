All apartments in Silver Hill
3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD
3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD

3831 Saint Barnabas Road · No Longer Available
Location

3831 Saint Barnabas Road, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rare to find a 3 bedroom apartment,bath and a half apartment home. Gas and Water included in rent. You only pay electric . Close to the National Harbour, Suitland Metro, Iverson Mall,the District of Columbia (DC) and Virginia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have any available units?
3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Hill, MD.
Is 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Hill.
Does 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD offer parking?
No, 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have a pool?
No, 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3831 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
