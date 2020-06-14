/
1 bedroom apartments
133 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Silver Hill, MD
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
11 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
767 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
24 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
738 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Silver Hill
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
775 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
3819 W STREET SE
3819 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
618 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the Fairfax Village community. The unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, central A/C and heating, lots of windows for natural light, washer/dryer in the unit.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
2612 29TH ST SE #1
2612 29th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Exquisite Renovated Apartments in the Heart of Randle Heights.. Private building.. all 4 units are available.. Custom Painted in Amazing Hue's of Grey throughout..
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
3113 NAYLOR ROAD SE
3113 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
654 sqft
Charming and Cozy 1BR 1BA nestled in a great location near the Suitland Parkway and just about a mile to the Naylor Road metro. Updated Kitchen with all stainless steel Frigidaire appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Hill
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Navy Yard
28 Units Available
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,121
762 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
H Street-NoMa
145 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,005
685 sqft
Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
11 Units Available
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$989
782 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
H Street-NoMa
14 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,075
633 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
46 Units Available
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,105
609 sqft
Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
57 Units Available
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,245
740 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
H Street-NoMa
206 Units Available
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,222
797 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Navy Yard
124 Units Available
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,150
677 sqft
Now offering up to one month free on studio and one bedroom apartments for move-ins by June 30, and up to 1/2 month free for move-ins by July 31! Call today for more details.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
44 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
794 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Navy Yard
97 Units Available
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,010
648 sqft
A front-row seat to the Ballpark District, West Half is hitting urban living out of the park.West Half marks a shift in the very fabric of D.C. living. At the heart of the dynamic Ballpark District, it's right where the action is.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southwest - Waterfront
18 Units Available
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,052
679 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
