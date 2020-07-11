/
apartments with washer dryer
176 Apartments for rent in Severna Park, MD with washer-dryer
759 TRENTON AVE
759 Trenton Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located in the heart of Severna Park, walking distance to B&A Trail, dining/shopping, library, comm.center, Cypress Creek park. Enjoy Severn River water privileges & sandy beach w/OSPIA membership.
149 NORTHWAY
149 Northway, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
LOVELY 4BR 3BA HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALKOUT BASEMENT TO BACK YARD, AND DECK OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING LARGE YARD BACKING TO WOODS ON QUIET STREET IN SEVERNDALE**SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS**PREFER NO PETS, WILL
11 HOLLY RD
11 Holly Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Be the the lucky one to live in this completely renovated home. Brand new hardwoods on main level and upper level. Entire house painted. Two car garage entirely dry walled and painted. New roof and gutters. Updated bathrooms.
South Gate
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
South Gate
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
South Gate
443 Hardmoore Ct
443 Hardmoore Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is ready to go. Free burglary/fire/panic alarm w/key fobs. NEWLY updated with fresh paint, brand new floors throughout and new appliances. This sunny kitchen leads to nice sized backyard.
Arnold
184 CAMPUS GREEN DRIVE
184 Campus Green Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2550 sqft
Beautiful, updated single family home featuring three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, hardwood floors, granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, a large lower level family room, one car garage and generous fenced yard.
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1649 sqft
EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! Come home to the BEACH! Screened-in porch & large Waterfront Deck with Deep Water Dock on the Magothy. Completely Furnished, Housekeeping Included! Get Away from the Rat-Race and Unwind in these beautiful surroundings.
605 TEBBSTON DR
605 Tebbston Drive, Lake Shore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
This 4 bedroom and 2 and half bath home is located in the water privileged community of Tebbston on the Magothy. Community offers a tot lot with picnic area and grills, as well as a slip at the community pier on the Magothy.
South Gate
600 HARPERS MILL ROAD
600 Harpers Mill Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Time to sit back and relax, you have found your perfect new home in Millersville, Maryland! We are just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore which allows us to be in the heart of just about everything.
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,484
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,627
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,559
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Arnold
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,654
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Odenton
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
South Gate
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1425 sqft
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
