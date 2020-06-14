All apartments in Sandy Hook
Find more places like 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Hook, MD
/
18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD

18942 Sandy Hook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18942 Sandy Hook Road, Sandy Hook, MD 21758

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 full bath rental overlooking the Potomac River just minutes from Purcellville, Loudoun County in one direction and Brunswick MD and shopping in the other direction. Brand new kitchen renovation in 2020 with new cabinets, counters and stainless steel appliances. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. This is one side of a duplex. Available for immediate move in. About 12 mins from Breaux Vineyards in Purcellville, 5 mins to Harpers Ferry Adventure Center and Harpers Ferry Brewery. Minutes to WEIs grocery store. 8 Minutes to Harpers Ferry MARC Train Station!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD have any available units?
18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Hook, MD.
Is 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VACharles Town, WVBoonsboro, MDMiddletown, MDPurcellville, VABallenger Creek, MDMartinsburg, WV
Hagerstown, MDLansdowne, VABerryville, VAUrbana, MDBroadlands, VASpring Ridge, MDBrambleton, VACountryside, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VADulles Town Center, VACascades, VAStone Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia