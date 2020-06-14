18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD

Amenities

3 bed 2 full bath rental overlooking the Potomac River just minutes from Purcellville, Loudoun County in one direction and Brunswick MD and shopping in the other direction. Brand new kitchen renovation in 2020 with new cabinets, counters and stainless steel appliances. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. This is one side of a duplex. Available for immediate move in. About 12 mins from Breaux Vineyards in Purcellville, 5 mins to Harpers Ferry Adventure Center and Harpers Ferry Brewery. Minutes to WEIs grocery store. 8 Minutes to Harpers Ferry MARC Train Station!