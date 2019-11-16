5380 BETA PLACE

Amenities

Recently freshened 4BR 2FB Cape Cod style home. Large kitchen area with table space. Enjoy the seasonal partial water views overlooking the Mattawoman Creek. Close proximity to Indian Head Rail Trail Hawthorne Road intersection. Minutes from NSWC main gate. Off street parking area next to home. Pets case-by-case basis. Immediate availability. Utilities/Services paid directly to prop manager on a monthly basis are: water, sewer, trash service and lawn care at an additional $90/mo for a total of $1,485 paid monthly to Property Manager.