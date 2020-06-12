/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
53 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Perryman, MD
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Perryman
1 Unit Available
1551 Perryman Road
1551 Perryman Rd, Perryman, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment in Perryman - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment attached to the Perryman Store in Aberdeen. Newly renovated. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Perryman
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
727 Edmund Street
727 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1428 WELLSPRING DRIVE
1428 Wellspring Drive, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1780 sqft
Beautiful 3 story townhouse with 1 car garage available immediately! Huge kitchen with granite counter tops, loads of cabinet space, hardwood floors and a powder room off dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
908 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE
908 Cambridge Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Great single family home in Aberdeen for rent. Updated kitchen with large island and dining room area, Updated Master bath room, New carpet, Fenced yard, and so much more. NO PETS. $40.
Results within 5 miles of Perryman
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Aberdeen
2 Units Available
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holly Circle Townhouses in Aberdeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Riverside
5 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1307 Bartley Place
1307 Bartley Place, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 Bartley Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
724 Falcon Lane
724 Falcon Lane, Aberdeen, MD
ABERDEEN - EAGLE'S REST - SINGLE FAMILY - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath brick front colonial. Master bedroom with full bath and two walk in closets. Kitchen with large island and attached breakfast room. Foyer and dining room with custom woodwork.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
187 Farm Road
187 Farm Lane, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
187 Farm Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aberdeen.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2818 Profitt Path
2818 Profitt Path, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2040 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
604 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD
604 Country Club Road, Harford County, MD
Custom Built Colonial int eh Waterfront community of Swan Creek. First and Second Floor floors are Hardwood Pine. Loft Overlooks Great Room/Living and Dining Room with Cathedral Ceilings and Wood Burning fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6208 Baker Cir #B - 1
6208 Baker Cir, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6208 Baker Cir #B - 1 in Edgewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3440 WINTER MOSS COURT
3440 Winter Moss Court, Bel Air South, MD
This Stunning 4 bedroom Townhome is filled w/ natural beauty from top to bottom! Brand new WIDE PLANK flooring, stylish GRANITE counters, S\S APPLIANCES, fireplace, & gorgeous tile work! Lawn Care & Trash Removal Included. No pets.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2910 INDIANSUMMER CT
2910 Indiansummer Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
THIS CHESAPEAKE MODEL IS LOADED. 3 LEVEL BUMP-OUT, 9FT CEILINGS, 3 FULL BATHS, BEAUTIFUL FRONT PORCH & REAR DECK! WALK-OUT BSMT W/FULL BATH.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4314 HAMPTON HALL COURT
4314 Hampton Hall Court, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Single family home WITH GARAGE available to rent immediately in BELCAMP. 3 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath. Master bedroom with 2 closets, cathedral ceilings and palladian window. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1146 SPLASHING BROOK DRIVE
1146 Splashing Brook Drive, Harford County, MD
Property is getting Fresh Paint, New Carpet, and New floors. Updated pics coming next week! Available July 1st! Gorgeous end of group townhome that backs to woods in popular Harford Town community.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2718 BECKON DRIVE
2718 Beckon Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1568 sqft
Vouchers consideredBeautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the West Shore neighborhood of Edgewood boasts new carpet and paint and an eat-in kitchen (Dining set included) The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2305 Rosewood Drive
2305 Rosewood Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Lovely updated home in a nice location! 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Granite kitchen countertops and island. Nice yard. Quiet neighborhood convienient to shopping and restaurants and schools.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3007 LILAC COURT
3007 Lilac Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1304 sqft
RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY AND MOVE-IN READY. - Please contact the property manager for showings and application - 443-928-2220 - This single-family home is freshly painted with brand new neutral carpeting, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 2
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
3608 Cogswell Court
3608 Cogswell Court, Harford County, MD
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2.
1 of 1
Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6203 Edgewood Road Unit B
6203 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$925
Edgewood - The Grove - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath - Edgewood - The Grove - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ground Floor Condo. Water included. Located near shopping, library & Marc Train. Ground floor with private entrance. Visit our web site at www.hutchins-property.
1 of 6
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
715 Shirley Drive
715 Shirley Drive, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Aberdeen. This property offers a large living room, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PAOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PAWrightsville, PASmyrna, DEStevensville, MDFerndale, MDChester, MDKennett Square, PA