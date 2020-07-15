Apartment List
/
MD
/
new market
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

27 Apartments for rent in New Market, MD with garages

New Market apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
Results within 1 mile of New Market

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 PECKING STONE
5802 Pecking Stone St, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
NEW TOWNHOUSE BUILT IN 2019 IN THE OAKDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LUXURY INTERIOR FINISHED SUCH AS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, VINY PLANK FLOORING, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Results within 5 miles of New Market

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2280 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3972 ADDISON WOODS ROAD
3972 Addison Woods Road, Urbana, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2730 sqft
Incredible 4 level, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, detached two car garage townhouse only 4 block walk to Centerville Elementary. Expansive common area in front serves as incredible yard. Gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11079 SANANDREW DRIVE
11079 Sanandrew Drive, Linganore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4215 sqft
Stunning Kettler built estate home located on a premium home site. Unique Kettler Foreline Rockwell model . Jetliner views of the Maryland countryside from almost every room in the house.
Results within 10 miles of New Market
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
32 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,548
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,502
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH
3610 Sprigg Street South, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH Available 08/01/20 Fresh paint top to bottom, all new carpet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car detached garage, deck. - Spacious 3 level end unit townhouse, 3 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12644 PIEDMONT TRAIL ROAD
12644 Piedmont Trail Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1740 sqft
2 Car garage! 3 level. 3 bedroom 2.50 bath townhome in the heart of Clarksburg. Lower level family room with garage.

1 of 92

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wormans Mill
3031 SANCTUARY LANE
3031 Sanctuary Lane, Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4565 sqft
Immaculate, end unit, villa located on Mill Island (of Worman'sMill) available for immediate occupancy. Pride of ownership shines throughout this beautiful home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
23600 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE
23600 Overlook Park Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Lux rental built by NV Homes. 4 level end unit with rear bump out and brick front&side. Tons of upgrades. 2 car detached garage. Larger than some single family houses. 2 zone HVAC. Maintenance free exterior, brick patio in backyard. Hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Villa Estates
630 Wilson Pl
630 Wilson Place, Frederick, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1236 sqft
Charming 5 BR 2 BA restored brick cape cod near Ft. Detrick and commuter routes. Refinished hardwood floors on main level w/ LR/DR, 3 BR's, & 1 BA. 2 BR, loft/study, & 1 BA upstairs. Kitchen, bathrooms, and light fixtures throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE
26816 Howard Chapel Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.

1 of 23

Last updated June 3 at 04:25 AM
1 Unit Available
3559 KATHERINE WAY
3559 Katherine Way, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Townhouse for rent with excellent condition. living area 2200 SF. 4BR, 3 FB, 1HB. 2 cars attached garage. 2 ceiling fan ( master BR, living RM) . Great Urbana high school. 2 swimming pools, tennis courts & basketball court in Community.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
2613 EGRET WAY
2613 Egret Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2160 sqft
Beautiful Three bedroom plus Den End Unit Townhouse. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor. Lower and main level have Hardwood floors, carpeting on 3rd level and in bedrooms.

1 of 41

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
9118 KENWAY LANE
9118 Kenway Lane, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2508 sqft
Four level townhome in Village of Urbana. JJ Astor model w/6ft extra bump out. Stunning kitchen with huge granite island/breakfast bar. 1st floor office w/French door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in New Market, MD

New Market apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpring Ridge, MDUrbana, MDDamascus, MDBallenger Creek, MDClarksburg, MDMontgomery Village, MD
Middletown, MDRedland, MDEldersburg, MDOlney, MDWestminster, MDNorth Potomac, MDSykesville, MDAspen Hill, MDPotomac, MDLowes Island, VALeisure World, MDCascades, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America