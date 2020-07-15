/
2 bedroom apartments
24 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Market, MD
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
894 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1070 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
641 sqft
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1200 sqft
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
Ballenger Creek Center
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
975 sqft
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.
Overlook
502 Leahy Court Unit D
502 Leahy Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
Ground Level Condo Painted, New Carpet & Ready 2 GO - Ground level unit freshly painted and new carpet and padding. Split bedroom floor plan with dining area and large family room. Center kitchen overlooking the family and dining rooms.
Brigadoon
612 West Patrick Street - 3-612
612 W Patrick St, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Spacious Complex in a fantastic location off of W. Patrick Street perfectly situated between the beltway and downtown Frederick!
123 East 8th Street - 116
123 East 8th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated two bedroom unit located just minutes from downtown Frederick! Settle down in your spacious 1000 square foot unit complete with full kitchen featuring wood cabinets, beautiful countertops, brand new floors and appliances! Enjoy the
26004 BRIGADIER PLACE
26004 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
978 sqft
Great 2 bed/2 bath condo. Updated kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have been renovated and feature custom tile showers as well as updated vanities and lights. Large bedrooms & living area.
12828 CLARKSBURG SQUARE RD #202
12828 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
Pristine condition! Enjoy open concept living in this Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo on the 2nd floor with Private Balcony offering panoramic views of the community. New floor and Paint within the last year.
26001 BRIGADIER PLACE
26001 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
984 sqft
MUST SEE! EXTREMELY CLEAN! 2 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH WITH DUAL ENTRY AND DUAL SINKS! UPDATED TILE AND HUGE LINEN CLOSET! KITCHEN HAS NEW SS MICROWAVE, NEW REFRIGERATOR! DINING ROOM HAS LIGHTED CEILING FAN! FAMILY ROOM HAS BUILT IN SHELVES WITH LIGHTS
Downtown Frederick
20 N MARKET-THRU 22 STREET
20 North Market Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
5732 sqft
Very nice building in downtown Frederick. Walking distance to all that Frederick has to offer.This apartment is two bedrooms, one bath with updated kitchen. Washer and dryer is in apartment.
Downtown Frederick
30 E 7TH STREET
30 East 7th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1008 sqft
Nicely renovated home in downtown Frederick with easy access to shopping and dinning. Freshly painted, new windows beautiful hardwood floors and more. Owner does not allow pets.
1111 JOUSTING WAY
1111 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in the popular 62 + community of Wildwood Park in Mount Airy. Super convenient location is just a short walk to the public library, senior center, and Lorien.
25901 RIDGE MANOR DRIVE
25901 Ridge Manor Drive, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1198 sqft
Ridgeview Condos in scenic Damascus. 1st floor condo with private patio backing to green space and woods. Large living room, separate dining room & breakfast bar. Open and bright floor plan with lots of sunlight. Full size W&D in unit.
1109 JOUSTING WAY
1109 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
WONDERFUL 62+ COMMUNITY RENTAL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER TURNBERRY/WILDWOOD PARK. ENJOY A COMFORTABLE SENIOR LIVING IN THIS SPACIOUS 2 BR/2 BA HOME W/ 1 CAR GARAGE, PORCH AND BACK PATIO. NO MOWING/SHOVELING. CLOSE TO SENIOR CENTER AND LIBRARY.
1100 TANEY AVENUE
1100 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
Nice two level TH with 2 bedrooms one bath TH apartment. No pets. Community Washer/Dryers in lower level of building along with extra storage.
