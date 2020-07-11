86 Apartments for rent in New Carrollton, MD with move-in specials
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 34
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 34
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 60
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 19
1 of 7
New Carrollton, a city located in Prince George's County, is built on a former estate owned by Edward L. Mahoney, a prominent figure in the history of horse racing.
Though Mahoney died in 1957, a developer named Albert W. Turner bought this land and created a suburb to continue the use of it. Eventually, Carrollton was born, named after the early Maryland settler Charles Carroll, and the city was added to two other smaller cities and called Carrollton by 1966. Today, New Carrollton remains a lovely place with a suburban feel. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to New Carrollton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
New Carrollton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.