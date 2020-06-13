Apartment List
/
MD
/
national harbor
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 PM

113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in National Harbor, MD

Finding an apartment in National Harbor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
726 River Mist Drive - 1
726 River Mist Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2960 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iBnNJt23z1b Tony WIlliams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Amazing PRICED TO RENT FAST!! PREMIUM END UNIT 4-Level townhouse at The National Harbor sought out Potomac Overlook Community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE
511 Silver Clipper Lane, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2586 sqft
Beautiful luxury brownstone in the Potomac Overlook neighborhood of National Harbor. The four story luxury townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large 4th floor loft and a 4th floor outdoor patio overlooking National Harbor and the Potomac River.
Results within 1 mile of National Harbor
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
7 Units Available
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 7 at 02:47pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of National Harbor
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Crystal City Shops
33 Units Available
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,589
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1136 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments with upscale features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Great location near the Potomac River parks and major freeways. Luxury community amenities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
25 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,326
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Huntington
39 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,074
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Crystal City Shops
47 Units Available
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,642
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Del Ray
30 Units Available
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,678
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Hillcrest Heights
25 Units Available
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,817
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Old Town
28 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,303
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Braddock Road Metro
29 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$2,182
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Crystal City Shops
107 Units Available
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,537
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
27 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,525
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Navy Yard
28 Units Available
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,080
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,430
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
50 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Del Ray
26 Units Available
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,897
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
39 Units Available
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,633
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Navy Yard
125 Units Available
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
988 sqft
Now offering up to one month free on studio and one bedroom apartments for move-ins by June 30, and up to 1/2 month free for move-ins by July 31! Call today for more details.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in National Harbor, MD

Finding an apartment in National Harbor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

National Harbor 1 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNational Harbor 3 BedroomsNational Harbor Apartments with Balcony
National Harbor Apartments with GarageNational Harbor Apartments with GymNational Harbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNational Harbor Apartments with Parking
National Harbor Apartments with PoolNational Harbor Apartments with Washer-DryerNational Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsNational Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA
Mantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America