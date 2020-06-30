Rent Calculator
Home
National Harbor, MD
549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B
549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B
549 Wilson Bridge Drive
No Longer Available
Location
549 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD 20745
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Condo close to MGN and National Harbour. Public Bus stop in Development. Small 3rd bedroom .Floors and windows being replaced.Voucher applicants welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B have any available units?
549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
National Harbor, MD
.
Is 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B currently offering any rent specials?
549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B pet-friendly?
No, 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in National Harbor
.
Does 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B offer parking?
No, 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B does not offer parking.
Does 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B have a pool?
No, 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B does not have a pool.
Does 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B have accessible units?
No, 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B does not have accessible units.
Does 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 WILSON BRIDGE DR #6748B does not have units with air conditioning.
