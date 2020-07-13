497 Apartments for rent in Mount Rainier, MD with parking
Mount Rainier has one of the foremost artistically-tuned communities in America. So much so that it has provided inspiration for arguably one of the most successful horror films of all time: Mount Rainier and its neighboring town Cottage City boast stories and myths about children possessed by the devil, which have become the basis for the 1973 classic "The Exorcist."
Located about four miles outside of Washington, D.C., the town of Mount Rainier is well known and respected for its arts district and community of original thinkers. It is home to the Gateway Arts District, which is a community-based effort to provide affordable housing for artists and fostering an environment for them to develop and showcase their artistic work. It is a town that not only encourages folks to tap into their creative and greener side, but works to educate and support those who are interested in learning and expanding their knowledge. The population in Mount Rainier is dense and urban, and the residents are used to short stays in the community. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Rainier apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.