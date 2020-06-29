All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:11 PM

9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD

9962 Lake Landing Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9962 Lake Landing Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous UPDATED TH with finished basement, patio, hardwoods, granite counters and new cabinets, updated bathrooms, garage parking, closet to shops and restaurants and tons of community amenities and pools. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD have any available units?
9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD have?
Some of 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD offers parking.
Does 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD has a pool.
Does 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walker House
18700 Walker Choice Rd
Montgomery Village, MD 20886
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 3 BedroomsMontgomery Village Apartments under $1,600
Montgomery Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VAChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDSeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America