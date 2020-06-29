9962 LAKE LANDING ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous UPDATED TH with finished basement, patio, hardwoods, granite counters and new cabinets, updated bathrooms, garage parking, closet to shops and restaurants and tons of community amenities and pools. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.