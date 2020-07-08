9714 HELLINGLY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous, newly renovated 1BR/1BA condo unit on the upper level.~This condo has been completely renovated with brand new wood laminate floors, new lighting, and new painting throughout. Bright and open design featuring sun filled living room with wood burning fireplace, separate dining area with new lights, updated kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Galley kitchen with breakfast bar and table space opens to the spacious living room. Large main level bedroom with an attached bath, includes dual closets and brand new carpet. In- unit Washer and Dryer for your convenience! Great community with open parking, conveniently located close to major routes, close to public transportation, public library, shopping, and lots of great restaurants. Move-in ready! Apply online - Minimum credit score 650. (No pets, No smoking).