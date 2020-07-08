All apartments in Montgomery Village
Montgomery Village, MD
9714 HELLINGLY PLACE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:06 AM

9714 HELLINGLY PLACE

9714 Hellingley Place · No Longer Available
Location

9714 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous, newly renovated 1BR/1BA condo unit on the upper level.~This condo has been completely renovated with brand new wood laminate floors, new lighting, and new painting throughout. Bright and open design featuring sun filled living room with wood burning fireplace, separate dining area with new lights, updated kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Galley kitchen with breakfast bar and table space opens to the spacious living room. Large main level bedroom with an attached bath, includes dual closets and brand new carpet. In- unit Washer and Dryer for your convenience! Great community with open parking, conveniently located close to major routes, close to public transportation, public library, shopping, and lots of great restaurants. Move-in ready! Apply online - Minimum credit score 650. (No pets, No smoking).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE have any available units?
9714 HELLINGLY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE have?
Some of 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9714 HELLINGLY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE offers parking.
Does 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE have a pool?
No, 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9714 HELLINGLY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

