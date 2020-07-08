All apartments in Montgomery Village
9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY

9554 Fern Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

9554 Fern Hollow Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This fully renovated townhome is located in the Whetstone neighborhood. The upgraded kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with beautiful, light granite countertops and an eat-in kitchen designed for cozy dinners. Unique One-and-three-quarter bathroom layout with a contemporary design and light neutral paint throughout.This is not your ordinary basement, flooded with daylight and refreshed with 6 recessed lights and new carpet for secondary entertaining space. Enjoy your morning coffee with views of green space on the 2nd story balcony located off of the family room or summer barbeques in the spacious fenced in backyard. Cute Clean and Ready! Lot's of square footage here in a private location backing to nice views. Balcony. Large fenced yard, 2 assigned parking spaces. Pet's considered on a case by case basis This perfect townhome has 2 reserved spaces, access to community pools, tennis courts, and community centers. Convenient to Lake Forest Mall, I-270, nearby parks & trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY have any available units?
9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY have?
Some of 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY is pet friendly.
Does 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY offers parking.
Does 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY has a pool.
Does 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

