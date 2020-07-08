9554 FERN HOLLOW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

This fully renovated townhome is located in the Whetstone neighborhood. The upgraded kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with beautiful, light granite countertops and an eat-in kitchen designed for cozy dinners. Unique One-and-three-quarter bathroom layout with a contemporary design and light neutral paint throughout.This is not your ordinary basement, flooded with daylight and refreshed with 6 recessed lights and new carpet for secondary entertaining space. Enjoy your morning coffee with views of green space on the 2nd story balcony located off of the family room or summer barbeques in the spacious fenced in backyard. Cute Clean and Ready! Lot's of square footage here in a private location backing to nice views. Balcony. Large fenced yard, 2 assigned parking spaces. Pet's considered on a case by case basis This perfect townhome has 2 reserved spaces, access to community pools, tennis courts, and community centers. Convenient to Lake Forest Mall, I-270, nearby parks & trails.