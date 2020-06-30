5 Hawk Run Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest parking

Move-in ready townhome in a beautiful neighborhood of Suffolk Place in Montgomery Village. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, stainless appliances, full size washer/dryer. Fully finished basement with full bath. Townhouse features master bedroom with loft and high ceilings and a deck to grill. There is one assigned parking with plenty of guest parkings as well. New hardwood floorings on first floor and new carpets.

No Pets Allowed



