5 Hawk Run Ct

Amenities
Spacious Townhome - Property Id: 217388
Move-in ready townhome in a beautiful neighborhood of Suffolk Place in Montgomery Village. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, stainless appliances, full size washer/dryer. Fully finished basement with full bath. Townhouse features master bedroom with loft and high ceilings and a deck to grill. There is one assigned parking with plenty of guest parkings as well. New hardwood floorings on first floor and new carpets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217388
Property Id 217388
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5519129)