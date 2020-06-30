19415 BRASSIE PLACE

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Spacious and beautiful totally renovated first floor 2 bedrooms +1 Bath condo in great location. Large living room with access to an enclosed patio. Table space kitchen with stainlees steel appliances, newer cabinets and granite countertop. New bathroom. Tile floor throughout. New laminate flooring in Master Bedroom. Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Large storage closets. Plenty of parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, public transportation, Shady Grove metro and Rt.270. Vacant and Ready to go!Apartment amenities:~ $1,495/month Rent includes electricity, gas, water, trash & snow removal. ~ Kitchen with fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal.~ Central AC and heat.~ Large closets. ~ Washer and Dryer inside the unit.Condominium Amenities includes: - Community swimming pool - Free unassigned parkingRequirements:Rental Application, $ 50 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher & income verification (2 recent paystubs & W-2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year Lease * First month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case with additional security deposit.