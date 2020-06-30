All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 19415 BRASSIE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
19415 BRASSIE PLACE
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

19415 BRASSIE PLACE

19415 Brassie Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

19415 Brassie Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Spacious and beautiful totally renovated first floor 2 bedrooms +1 Bath condo in great location. Large living room with access to an enclosed patio. Table space kitchen with stainlees steel appliances, newer cabinets and granite countertop. New bathroom. Tile floor throughout. New laminate flooring in Master Bedroom. Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Large storage closets. Plenty of parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, public transportation, Shady Grove metro and Rt.270. Vacant and Ready to go!Apartment amenities:~ $1,495/month Rent includes electricity, gas, water, trash & snow removal. ~ Kitchen with fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal.~ Central AC and heat.~ Large closets. ~ Washer and Dryer inside the unit.Condominium Amenities includes: - Community swimming pool - Free unassigned parkingRequirements:Rental Application, $ 50 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher & income verification (2 recent paystubs & W-2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year Lease * First month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case with additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19415 BRASSIE PLACE have any available units?
19415 BRASSIE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19415 BRASSIE PLACE have?
Some of 19415 BRASSIE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19415 BRASSIE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
19415 BRASSIE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19415 BRASSIE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19415 BRASSIE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 19415 BRASSIE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 19415 BRASSIE PLACE offers parking.
Does 19415 BRASSIE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19415 BRASSIE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19415 BRASSIE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 19415 BRASSIE PLACE has a pool.
Does 19415 BRASSIE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 19415 BRASSIE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19415 BRASSIE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19415 BRASSIE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19415 BRASSIE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19415 BRASSIE PLACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University