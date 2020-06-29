19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher clubhouse some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Lovely 1BR 1BA Condo in Thomas Choice Gardens. All new carpet and freshly painted through out home. Enter the home through spacious foyer. Eat-in kitchen w/fridge, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave and large window for natural lighting. Separate dining area for entertaining. Large living room with slider. Lots of closet space. Washer and Dryer included. Utilities included in price (water & electric). First floor location with private outdoor living space & large patio. Backs to Common Area. A Must see!