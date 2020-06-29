All apartments in Montgomery Village
19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD

19305 Club House Road · No Longer Available
Location

19305 Club House Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Lovely 1BR 1BA Condo in Thomas Choice Gardens. All new carpet and freshly painted through out home. Enter the home through spacious foyer. Eat-in kitchen w/fridge, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave and large window for natural lighting. Separate dining area for entertaining. Large living room with slider. Lots of closet space. Washer and Dryer included. Utilities included in price (water & electric). First floor location with private outdoor living space & large patio. Backs to Common Area. A Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD have any available units?
19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD have?
Some of 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD offer parking?
No, 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD have a pool?
No, 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19305 CLUB HOUSE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
