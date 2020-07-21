18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

**All applications are going to be reviewed on Monday July 22nd at 6pm. Please have them in prior. Best model in neighborhood! This condo was ahead of its time with it's open floor concept and huge closets. Large bedrooms, 16ft high ceilings, cozy loft, and private patio. Brand new gleaming hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite and stainless steel, wood-burning fireplace great for warming up your days/nights, and much more. This home is move-in ready and is a great canvas for your special touches. Don't miss the legitimate laundry room and extra storage spaces inside and out. Plenty of parking (for you and for your guests), community pool, community tennis courts, just walking distance to library or mall, grocery stores within a 0.07-mile radius, close to several of your favorite eateries, easy access to 270 and 355. Great value in this condo that could see a positive cash flow for your investor clients as well. Can't ask for much more in this price range!