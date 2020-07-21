All apartments in Montgomery Village
18416 Bishopstone Court
Location

18416 Bishopstone Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
**All applications are going to be reviewed on Monday July 22nd at 6pm. Please have them in prior. Best model in neighborhood! This condo was ahead of its time with it's open floor concept and huge closets. Large bedrooms, 16ft high ceilings, cozy loft, and private patio. Brand new gleaming hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite and stainless steel, wood-burning fireplace great for warming up your days/nights, and much more. This home is move-in ready and is a great canvas for your special touches. Don't miss the legitimate laundry room and extra storage spaces inside and out. Plenty of parking (for you and for your guests), community pool, community tennis courts, just walking distance to library or mall, grocery stores within a 0.07-mile radius, close to several of your favorite eateries, easy access to 270 and 355. Great value in this condo that could see a positive cash flow for your investor clients as well. Can't ask for much more in this price range!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT have any available units?
18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT have?
Some of 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT offers parking.
Does 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT has a pool.
Does 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 18416 BISHOPSTONE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
