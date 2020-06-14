/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
282 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lochearn, MD
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
818 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104
6700 Wilmont Drive, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,099
Comfortable 1 Bed+Den Condo in Woodlawn! - Sunny 1 bedroom condo with private balcony in Woodlawn! Welcoming interior boasts a neutral color scheme and bonus office space/den! Updated kitchen comes fully-equipped with crisp white appliances, ample
Results within 1 mile of Lochearn
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
703 sqft
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Reisterstown Station
22 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,030
658 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
795 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
789 sqft
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Glen
8 Units Available
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Glen
6 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$971
603 sqft
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
14 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,014
779 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$985
730 sqft
Great Pikeswood location adjacent to Ralston with easy access to I-695 and the Milford Mill Metro Station. Spacious apartments feature private outdoor space and renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Glen
Contact for Availability
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
797 sqft
Located in the upper Park Heights area, the center of Pikesville, our garden style apartment communities are a few blocks away from The Plaza & Suburban Club golf course.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3474 Barkley Woods Rd Bsmt
3474 Barkley Woods Road, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PRIVATE LANDLORD - Baltimore county Basement Apartment will all utilities included. This is a Jr 1 Bedroom. This unit has central Air Washer and Dryer.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
130 SLADE AVE
130 Slade Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
Beautiful Condo in doorman building in Pikesville. Laundry in hallway of building. Hardwood floors throughout. Central Air. Water included. Elevator access, entry involve no steps and wheelchair can get past door. Move-in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Lochearn
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
$
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
665 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Oaklee
11 Units Available
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
$
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
$
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$969
622 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,117
705 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
920 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Similar Pages
Lochearn 1 BedroomsLochearn 2 BedroomsLochearn 3 BedroomsLochearn Apartments with BalconyLochearn Apartments with Garage
Lochearn Apartments with GymLochearn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLochearn Apartments with ParkingLochearn Apartments with PoolLochearn Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MD