apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
160 Apartments for rent in Linthicum, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
6 Units Available
Pumphrey
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
23 Units Available
Linthicum
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,378
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,491
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Linthicum
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Ferndale
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated April 14 at 10:30am
30 Units Available
Ferndale
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pumphrey
723 Olive Wood Lane
723 Olive Wood Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
2200 sqft
FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKLYN PARK, MD - 723 Olive Wood Lane - This 3 bedroom townhouse! Glamorous flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, living room. Master Suite has large walk-in closet with custom shelving.
Results within 5 miles of Linthicum
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,478
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
30 Units Available
Locust Point
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,457
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
7 Units Available
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
15 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,564
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
18 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
60 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
34 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,497
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
23 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
9 Units Available
Fells Point
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Locust Point
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,439
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,404
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
Fells Point
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,140
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
29 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
873 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
34 Units Available
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,498
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,136
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1086 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
