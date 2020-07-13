401 Apartments for rent in Leisure World, MD with parking

Feel like dancing? Zumba classes are just one of the dozens of activities that you can partake in at Leisure World

As a census-designated place and an unincorporated area, Leisure World has boundaries that are not officially designated by any government. However, for this private community, the standards for living are well defined. You have to be a senior citizen with an active lifestyle, but you can then enjoy neighbors who share your past. A big plus: dealing with just one company to get maintenance done. See more