8225 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE

Top-to-Bottom renovated Basement level SFH (3BR, 1 BA) in Langley Park area two blocks from University Blvd and New Hampshire Intersections. Walking distance to Public tranportation, shopping, restaurants, amenities. Very close to DC border and Beltway. The entire Basement floor has new Ceramic Floors including all three Bedrooms. Good size Living Room w/recess lights, Renovated Kitchen w/new white cabinets, granite counter top, New SS appliances, Washer & dryer in the house. The kitchen has separate dining area. The Basement and all rooms have windows for good lighting and ventillation. Shows Well. *** All utilities are included in the rent ****** Agent is the Owner. NO PETS, SMOKING. Good Rental history required.