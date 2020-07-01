7300 18th Avenue 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 205 Available 07/03/20 Cozy, Affordable 1-Bdrm in Hyattsville - Property Id: 249751



Freshly painting and renovated 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in sought-after Hyattsville. Centrally located near metro, shopping, restaurants, and Sligo Creek Trail. The 2nd-floor apartment has a balcony, vaulted ceilings, and an updated kitchen. This apartment is simple yet has the amenities you need.



Open House on Saturday, June 20th at 10:30-noon.

