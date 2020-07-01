All apartments in Langley Park
Find more places like 7300 18th Avenue 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Langley Park, MD
/
7300 18th Avenue 205
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

7300 18th Avenue 205

7300 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Langley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7300 18th Avenue, Langley Park, MD 20783
Chillum

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 205 Available 07/03/20 Cozy, Affordable 1-Bdrm in Hyattsville - Property Id: 249751

Freshly painting and renovated 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in sought-after Hyattsville. Centrally located near metro, shopping, restaurants, and Sligo Creek Trail. The 2nd-floor apartment has a balcony, vaulted ceilings, and an updated kitchen. This apartment is simple yet has the amenities you need.

Open House on Saturday, June 20th at 10:30-noon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249751
Property Id 249751

(RLNE5868301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 18th Avenue 205 have any available units?
7300 18th Avenue 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Langley Park, MD.
What amenities does 7300 18th Avenue 205 have?
Some of 7300 18th Avenue 205's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 18th Avenue 205 currently offering any rent specials?
7300 18th Avenue 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 18th Avenue 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 18th Avenue 205 is pet friendly.
Does 7300 18th Avenue 205 offer parking?
No, 7300 18th Avenue 205 does not offer parking.
Does 7300 18th Avenue 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 18th Avenue 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 18th Avenue 205 have a pool?
No, 7300 18th Avenue 205 does not have a pool.
Does 7300 18th Avenue 205 have accessible units?
No, 7300 18th Avenue 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 18th Avenue 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 18th Avenue 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 18th Avenue 205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 18th Avenue 205 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave
Langley Park, MD 20783
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd
Langley Park, MD 20783
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd
Langley Park, MD 20783
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave
Langley Park, MD 20783

Similar Pages

Langley Park 1 BedroomsLangley Park 2 Bedrooms
Langley Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLangley Park Apartments with Parking
Langley Park Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia