7300 18th Avenue 205

Amenities
Unit 205 Available 07/03/20 Cozy, Affordable 1-Bdrm in Hyattsville - Property Id: 249751
Freshly painting and renovated 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in sought-after Hyattsville. Centrally located near metro, shopping, restaurants, and Sligo Creek Trail. The 2nd-floor apartment has a balcony, vaulted ceilings, and an updated kitchen. This apartment is simple yet has the amenities you need.
Open House on Saturday, June 20th at 10:30-noon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249751
Property Id 249751
(RLNE5868301)