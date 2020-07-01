All apartments in Lake Arbor
Find more places like 1707 Linden Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
1707 Linden Park Place
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:44 PM

1707 Linden Park Place

1707 Linden Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1707 Linden Park Place, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 level townhouse in sought after Woodview Village. Spacious 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, and large deck off kitchen. Huge master suite w/ walk-in closet, and cozy gas fireplace in fully finished lower level. Close to Woodmore Town Center, shopping, metro, and beltway. Must See!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Linden Park Place have any available units?
1707 Linden Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 1707 Linden Park Place have?
Some of 1707 Linden Park Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Linden Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Linden Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Linden Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Linden Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Linden Park Place offer parking?
No, 1707 Linden Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Linden Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Linden Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Linden Park Place have a pool?
No, 1707 Linden Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Linden Park Place have accessible units?
No, 1707 Linden Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Linden Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Linden Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Linden Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Linden Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir
Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Lake Arbor 1 BedroomsLake Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Lake Arbor Apartments with BalconyLake Arbor Apartments with Parking
Lake Arbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University