Apartment List
/
MD
/
greenbelt
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:43 PM

110 Apartments for rent in Greenbelt, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenbelt apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
11 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,623
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
9 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr, Greenbelt, MD
Studio
$1,335
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
875 sqft
Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes away from the Greenbelt Metro stop. UMD shuttle stop just outside. Gym, swimming pool and tennis court perfect for active lifestyles.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Goddard
8451 GREENBELT ROAD
8451 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
Nice 3-bedrm second-level condo #102, conveniently located in highly-desirable neighborhood of Greenbelt with minutes walk to the bus line and about 10 minutes drive to the Metro.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8115 GREENBELT STATION PARKWAY
8115 Greenbelt Station Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2.5 Bathroom two level condo/townhome with a car garage is in gorgeous Greenbelt Station community.
Results within 1 mile of Greenbelt
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
North College Park
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1500 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
10 Units Available
East Riverdale
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North College Park
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - Video Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8522 EDMONSTON ROAD
8522 Edmonston Road, Berwyn Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1418 sqft
Discover Serenity! Outside has a large raised garden bed, and a greenhouse for 4 season gardening! Fully fenced yard, driveway parking along with 1 garage space.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North College Park
4705 Cherokee Street
4705 Cherokee Street, College Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 07/15/20 **ROOMS FOR RENT** This Luxurious, Modern, New Construction townhome awaits you! Situated in College Park, MD, it is conveniently located near wonderful restaurants, bars, grocery stores, University of Maryland College Park

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
6000 WESTCHESTER PARK DR #202
6000 Westchester Park Drive, Prince George's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, large and full of light, second floor condo - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, freshly painted and updated - also boasts living room, large kitchen, separate dining room & family combo -- Short travel distance and close to 495.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverdale
5905 MUSTANG DRIVE
5905 Mustang Drive, East Riverdale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1632 sqft
Spacious home with 4 finished levels on quiet street. Separate dining room, living room, family room addition, separate rec room/4th bedroom, washer/dryer, private deck and fenced yard, plenty off street parking and central air.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverdale
6403 KENILWORTH AVENUE
6403 Kenilworth Avenue, East Riverdale, MD
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Freshly-painted, move-in condition, three-level detached home offers six bedrooms, den and three full baths, two-car garage plus up to six-car driveway. Conveniently located on Kenilworth Avenue makes for easy commute to Univ.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6024 67th Place
6024 67th Place, East Riverdale, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2228 sqft
Single family home located in East Pines area of Riverdale, MD. 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with hard wood in Den, living-room, dinning-room, new carpet throughout bedrooms. Master located on first level with off-suite bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Greenbelt
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
57 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,606
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,127
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1083 sqft
The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life. Squeeze in a workout before getting down to business at a co-working nook. Meet friends on the rooftop terrace after getting your shopping done at Costco.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Chillum
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,310
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
41 Units Available
Parke Laurel
13178 Larchdale Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
989 sqft
Community is located on a vast property overlooking parts of Laurel. Columbia Mall and Arundel Mills Mall are both nearby, and residents have access to a coffee bar, swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
City Guide for Greenbelt, MD

One of the three “green” towns planned in Maryland in 1935. Take that, San Francisco!

Greenbelt is a city in Prince George’s County, Maryland with a population of around 23,070. It’s known as being a public cooperative community that was founded in the New Deal Era. What does this mean, you ask? Basically, that the government would create a self-sufficient community that would operate in an ideal fashion – a utopia of sorts. It set out to help improve lives by having people cooperate with each other and help to ensure everyone had housing and work. The documentary “The City” filmed in 1939 is all about Greenbelt and the idea of this cooperative community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Greenbelt? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greenbelt, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenbelt apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Greenbelt 1 BedroomsGreenbelt 2 BedroomsGreenbelt 3 BedroomsGreenbelt Accessible ApartmentsGreenbelt Apartments under $1,400
Greenbelt Apartments with BalconyGreenbelt Apartments with GymGreenbelt Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGreenbelt Apartments with ParkingGreenbelt Apartments with Pool
Greenbelt Apartments with Washer-DryerGreenbelt Cheap PlacesGreenbelt Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenbelt Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University