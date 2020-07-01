Apartment List
MD
/
garrison
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM

85 Apartments for rent in Garrison, MD with garage

Garrison apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
22 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
21 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,492
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
15 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.

1 Unit Available
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
11 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,383
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1280 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
21 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
33 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,155
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,676
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
48 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
11 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,319
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
21 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1472 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
7 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
2 Units Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
4 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
54 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1700 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
6 Units Available
Glen
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
40 Summerfield Road
40 Summerfield Road, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home!!!!! - Property Id: 304288 Beautiful Single Family Home!!! Great for single(s) or families. Newly Renovated, Gorgeous Kitchen with TOP of the line appliances, newly refinished flooring and brand new carpet.

1 Unit Available
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln
9509 Elizabeth Howe Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2376 sqft
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln Available 09/01/20 End Unit Townhouse- Owings Miils, MD - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath and 2 Half bath end unit town home located in the Ballard Green Community.

1 Unit Available
3713 Buckingham Road
3713 Buckingham Road, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Beautiful single family home! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath and home office, garage, drive way, in lovely neighborhood. Great backyard. $1,850. Open house this Sunday July 5th 12:00pm to 2:00pm! Wood ore/Gwynn Falls neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
9451 BALLARD GREEN DR
9451 Ballard Green Drive, Owings Mills, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
built 2017 Contemporary kitchen, granite counters,stainless steel appliances breakfast bar & dining area.Gleaming hardwood floors,sunny & bright rooms Master suite, master bath, double vanities both Jacuzzi & separate shower and tub areas.

1 Unit Available
9510 COYLE ROAD
9510 Coyle Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1370 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully accented enhancements define this spacious well maintained second floor large one bedroom with den and one full bathroom condominium. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, bedroom & den.

1 Unit Available
9509 MARY GENEVA LANE
9509 Mary Geneva Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2577 sqft
Beautiful end unit Luxury Home in Ballard green neighborhood. Close to all major routes, Malls and Restaurants. Community has a pool and clubhouse, elementary school a walk away. Spacious house with a one car garage and a backyard.
5 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.
11 Units Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
City Guide for Garrison, MD

"The garrison sleeps in the citadel, with the ghosts and ancient stones; High up on the parapet, a Scottish piper stands alone." - 'What It Is' by Mark Knopfler and Aubrey Haynie

Garrison, home to nearly 9000 people, is not actually an official town or city, but a census-designated place in Baltimore County, Maryland. Located between Owings Mills to the north and Pikesville to the south, Garrison is a semi-urban area that connects the two larger towns. Home to the Garrison Forest School, the Green Spring Valley Golf Course and the Israel Rabbinical College, Garrison is very unique in its rural cultural diversity! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Garrison, MD

Garrison apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

