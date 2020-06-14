251 Apartments for rent in Friendship Heights Village, MD with gym

Apartment List
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5500 Friendship Blvd 1008N
5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Chevy Chase/Friendship Heights with balcony and parking - Gorgeous City Condo with Sunny Panoramic Views of the Park, City Skyline and the entire Friendship Heights/Chevy Chase landscape.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4515 WILLARD AVENUE
4515 Willard Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1586 sqft
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 full bath corner apartment with amazing views from every room and great light.
Results within 1 mile of Friendship Heights Village
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Chevy Chase-DC
24 Units Available
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,861
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,981
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,542
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Chevy Chase-DC
3 Units Available
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,430
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
625 sqft
Enjoy the culture of D.C. while living in these studio and one-bedroom apartments. Updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Shop and dine in Friendship Heights and along the Connecticut Avenue Corridor.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
3 Units Available
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury building with units that have microwaves, ranges and front-load washer/dryer sets. Ultra-convenient amenities include bike parking, Zipcar and concierge. Excellent location in Tenleytown close to Kitty O'Sheas, Perl Perl and Rock Creek Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5325 Westbard Ave
5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
946 sqft
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers 34 unique floor plans. Youll find an exceptional array of apartment sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments. All created with just the right style for you.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316
5410 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,700
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright & Spacous 1BR Home - Utilities Inc!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and spacious one bedroom home on Connecticut Ave NW!!! Large open living/dining space with big windows and lots of natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5301 WESTBARD CIR #321
5301 Westbard Circle, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUN FILLED SPACIOUS & CAREFREE FREE LIVING - MINUTES TO EVERYWHERE - 2BR, 2BA RENTAL CONDO - BRAND NEW RENOVATED APARTMENT - KITCHEN W/GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES & BATHROOMS- BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS- LOTS OF STORAGE- BRAND NEW WINDOWS & HVAC-

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
1 Unit Available
4301 MILITARY ROAD NW
4301 Military Road Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
898 sqft
Stunning two bedroom two bathroom condo or one bedroom and den(second bedroom has no window)ideally located in Friendship Heights close to shops , restaurants and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Friendship Heights Village
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Waverly Hills
20 Units Available
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,468
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1084 sqft
Newly renovated studio-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and large closets. Community has clubhouse, elevator and 24-hr gym. Cherrydale area, short drive to I-66 and parks.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
5 Units Available
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,657
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1179 sqft
Located in the heart of Silver Spring. Close to the Metro as well as choice shopping and dining destinations. Features private balconies and walk-in closets, plus access to a private fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Adams Morgan
8 Units Available
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,800
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
930 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THE IDYLLIC ADAMS MORGAN\nWashington, DC Apartments at Dorchester West Nestled in the diverse and electric Adams Morgan area with countless eateries and social destinations to cure all your non-work needs, Dorchester West is the
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
11 Units Available
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,870
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Adams Morgan
5 Units Available
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
675 sqft
Luxurious interiors include quartz countertops, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a gym and covered parking available. Near Adams Morgan hotspots and Columbia Heights.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
$
Dupont Circle
12 Units Available
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1055 sqft
Located within walking distance to Dupont Circle. Units come with patio/balcony and 24-hour gym and laundry services. These recently renovated units have hardwood floors, dishwasher, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Dupont Circle
7 Units Available
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
859 sqft
Situated in the desirable Dupont Circle neighborhood. Apartments boast oversized windows and Berber carpets. On-site laundry room and fitness center. Residents enjoy living close to 17th Street with its diverse selection of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
$
Adams Morgan
33 Units Available
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,925
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,384
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1082 sqft
Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
19 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,411
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,667
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Adams Morgan
14 Units Available
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,595
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1098 sqft
Located in Adams Morgan with easy metro access and adjacent to Meridian Hill Park. Recently renovated. Units have washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher and granite counters. Includes vintage hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Takoma
1 Unit Available
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,407
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$2,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Friendship Heights Village, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Friendship Heights Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

