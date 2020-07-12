272 Apartments for rent in Forest Glen, MD with parking
Forest Glen is home to the Forest Glen Annex, a US Army installation. The annex was camped on by Jubal Early and his Confederate Troops in 1864 before going through several other incarnations. The land has held a casino and hotel, a finishing school, and a women's college before becoming part of the Walter Reed General Hospital in 1942. Here, wounded veterans were helped by services including prosthetics and therapeutic art before the Army left the area in 1977.
Part of the larger census-designated place (CDP) of Silver Spring, Forest Glen is a CDP with a population of 6,582. The official area boundaries are unclear, but the US Census Bureau designates Forest Glen as covering 1.3 square miles. Silver Springs and Forest Glen sit inside Montgomery County. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Forest Glen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.