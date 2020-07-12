Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

272 Apartments for rent in Forest Glen, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Forest Glen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
9900 Georgia Avenue
9900 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1BR condo located on the top floor of a 7 story condo building near the Forest Glenn Metro station. Enjoy privacy and view of the swimming-pool. Modern kitchen, good closet space, carpet only 1 year old. All utilities included.

1 of 13

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Forest Estates
1513 Woodman Ave
1513 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring! Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters,
Results within 1 mile of Forest Glen
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1040 sqft
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,388
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1230 sqft
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,506
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
7 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,567
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,498
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
North Kensington
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
North Kensington
2891 Findley Road - 1
2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
2546 sqft
Large 3 level end unit townhome. Washer and dryer remain in home. Off Street parking and 2 car garage. This home is wonderful!

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
North Kensington
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
9207 COLESVILLE ROAD
9207 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1810 sqft
Ideal for home office. One mile from Silver Spring Metro and I-495. Walking distance to vibrant Silver Spring down town.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
1502 Hanby St.
1502 Hanby Street, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1502 Hanby St. Available 08/01/20 Unique Home with Backyard, Detached Garage & 4... FOUR.... Full Bathrooms! - You've just come across a truly unique property. Park in the driveway and open the front door to your living and dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Glen
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
$
32 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,757
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
54 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
20 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Walter Read Army Medical Center
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,397
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
784 sqft
Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The Historic Walter Reed Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,385
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,690
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,818
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Woodside Park
Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,424
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes surrounded by shops, restaurants and parks and close to the Silver Spring Metro Station. Each unit features walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
City Guide for Forest Glen, MD

Forest Glen is home to the Forest Glen Annex, a US Army installation. The annex was camped on by Jubal Early and his Confederate Troops in 1864 before going through several other incarnations. The land has held a casino and hotel, a finishing school, and a women's college before becoming part of the Walter Reed General Hospital in 1942. Here, wounded veterans were helped by services including prosthetics and therapeutic art before the Army left the area in 1977.

Part of the larger census-designated place (CDP) of Silver Spring, Forest Glen is a CDP with a population of 6,582. The official area boundaries are unclear, but the US Census Bureau designates Forest Glen as covering 1.3 square miles. Silver Springs and Forest Glen sit inside Montgomery County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Forest Glen, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Forest Glen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

