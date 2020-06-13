Apartment List
389 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MD

Finding an apartment in Ferndale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6458 Mount Vernon Lane
6458 Mount Vernon Lane, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1215 sqft
Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft.

Ferndale
1 Unit Available
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE
252 Candle Light Ln, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1159 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in immediately! This beautiful townhome features an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Ferndale
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Brooklyn Park
21 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.

Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
413 ROGERS AVENUE
413 Rogers Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
413 ROGERS AVENUE Available 07/01/20 413 ROGERS AVENUE, GLEN BURNIE, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY - Three bedroom, one bath Townhome in Glen Burnie available.

Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
23 A Street SW
23 A Street Southwest, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Brand New Construction Town c 000jvvjppHome for rent - Nestled in on a quaint and quiet street,these gorgeous new townhomes offer style and affordability. 3 finished levels, front and rear entrances, private parking, 3 bedrooms 3.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale
South Gate
26 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,555
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$849
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
950 sqft
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,620
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Locust Point
27 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
South Gate
7 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
29 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,615
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
12 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
8 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Linthicum
28 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,388
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
17 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Federal Hill - Montgomery
40 Units Available
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
South Gate
8 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Ferndale, MD

Located just off the Atlantic coast, Ferndale offers the best of two worlds. Ferndale is truly an urban oasis, offering short commutes to nearby cities and an even shorter commute to Maryland’s pristine shoreline.

The average commute time in Ferndale is 25.6 minutes. Most workers drive their cars, but there is public transportation available to those who need it. Because Ferndale is centrally located, getting to work on time isn’t difficult. In fact, most people commute to their jobs, rather than work locally in Ferndale. It’s a short ride to the shore, which is what makes Ferndale such an exclusive neighborhood. People are drawn to the city’s proximity to everything from fine dining to diving in the surf. Living here is very convenient, which is why so many families choose to put down roots in Ferndale.   See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ferndale, MD

Finding an apartment in Ferndale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

