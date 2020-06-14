286 Apartments for rent in Fairland, MD with gym
Funnily enough, comedians Lewis Black and Dave Chapelle call this area of Maryland home. Must have something secretly charming, huh?
What? You've never heard of Fairland, Maryland? That could be because this is an unincorporated area that is part of Montgomery County. It has all of the charm that you would expect from this area of New England. This area is actually a neighborhood of Silver Spring, a city that you likely have heard of that is a major business hub and very close to Washington DC. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fairland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.