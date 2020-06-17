All apartments in Emmitsburg
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

401 W MAIN STREET

401 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 West Main Street, Emmitsburg, MD 21727

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 story apartment has approximately 550 sq. ft and includes one bedroom and one bathroom. The main level flooring is a laminate floor and the second floor bedroom level has solid wood flooring. This apartment was just painted throughout and a new kitchen floor was installed. This apartment is in excellent condition. Parking is on the street, but is free. Landlord pays for water & sewer. Tenant pays for electric & natural gas. You will love the quaint town of Emmitsburg with easy access to Rt. 15. Golf courses and skiing are nearby, plus Mount Saint Mary's University. This affordable apartment is available immediately. No Pets and owner wants a 650+ credit score. No Smoking. This apartment is Unit C and is located off the side street at the rear of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

