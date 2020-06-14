Apartment List
MD
elkridge
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

203 Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elkridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,572
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
7150 BANBURY DRIVE
7150 Banbury Drive, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2160 sqft
Built in 2019, new luxury town home in Howard County. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full, 2 half baths with 4 completely finished levels and 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Elkridge

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD
7335 Brookview, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
This is an active adult community, age 55 and better. Third floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 9 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting overlooking Timbers of Troy golf course.
Results within 5 miles of Elkridge
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Long Reach
5 Units Available
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oakland Mills
38 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,483
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1520 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Maryland City
72 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,681
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,238
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1250 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
37 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,382
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Long Reach
6 Units Available
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,615
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
8 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
34 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,336
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ferndale
7 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
City Guide for Elkridge, MD

Famous artist couple Leonard Marion Bahr and Florence Riefle Bahr call Elkridge, MD home.

Elkridge is a suburb of Baltimore that has grown by 37 percent since the year 2000. It’s easy to see why: unlike the city of Baltimore itself, Elkridge has a great economy and reasonably low crime rate. The unemployment rate in Elkridge is about half of the national average.  Elkridge is a place where young, educated, upwardly mobile professionals choose to settle down to raise a family. Elkridge is also only 32 miles away from Washington, DC, which can be a long commute, but many people choose to make it since Elkridge is more affordable compared to suburbs of DC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Elkridge, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elkridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

