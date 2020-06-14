203 Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD with gym
Famous artist couple Leonard Marion Bahr and Florence Riefle Bahr call Elkridge, MD home.
Elkridge is a suburb of Baltimore that has grown by 37 percent since the year 2000. It’s easy to see why: unlike the city of Baltimore itself, Elkridge has a great economy and reasonably low crime rate. The unemployment rate in Elkridge is about half of the national average. Elkridge is a place where young, educated, upwardly mobile professionals choose to settle down to raise a family. Elkridge is also only 32 miles away from Washington, DC, which can be a long commute, but many people choose to make it since Elkridge is more affordable compared to suburbs of DC. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elkridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.