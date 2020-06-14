203 Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD with gym

Famous artist couple Leonard Marion Bahr and Florence Riefle Bahr call Elkridge, MD home.

Elkridge is a suburb of Baltimore that has grown by 37 percent since the year 2000. It's easy to see why: unlike the city of Baltimore itself, Elkridge has a great economy and reasonably low crime rate. The unemployment rate in Elkridge is about half of the national average. Elkridge is a place where young, educated, upwardly mobile professionals choose to settle down to raise a family. Elkridge is also only 32 miles away from Washington, DC, which can be a long commute, but many people choose to make it since Elkridge is more affordable compared to suburbs of DC.