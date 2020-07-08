All apartments in East Riverdale
5206 58TH AVENUE
5206 58TH AVENUE

5206 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5206 58th Avenue, East Riverdale, MD 20781
East Riverdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Small cozy home. Close to UMUC and major roads. New to Rt. 1 corridor. Great flat backyard and rear addition to entertain, gardening, relax. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have any available units?
5206 58TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Riverdale, MD.
Is 5206 58TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5206 58TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 58TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Riverdale.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

