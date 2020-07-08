Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in East Riverdale
Find more places like 5206 58TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Riverdale, MD
/
5206 58TH AVENUE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5206 58TH AVENUE
5206 58th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Riverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Location
5206 58th Avenue, East Riverdale, MD 20781
East Riverdale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Small cozy home. Close to UMUC and major roads. New to Rt. 1 corridor. Great flat backyard and rear addition to entertain, gardening, relax. Move in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have any available units?
5206 58TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Riverdale, MD
.
Is 5206 58TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5206 58TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 58TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Riverdale
.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 58TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5206 58TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter
East Riverdale, MD 20737
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct
East Riverdale, MD 20737
Similar Pages
East Riverdale 2 Bedrooms
East Riverdale 3 Bedrooms
East Riverdale Accessible Apartments
East Riverdale Apartments with Parking
East Riverdale Cheap Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Severn, MD
Groveton, VA
North Potomac, MD
Fairland, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Largo, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Seabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Burtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Parole, MD
Hybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Jessup, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Prince George's Community College
Marymount University