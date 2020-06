Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

This is a very spacious, open 1 Bedroom apartment... located in the lower level of the home. Private entrance, private parking, private separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. Kitchen has large breakfast bar, and has an additional area which may be used as office. LOTS OF WINDOWS. All Utilities Inc, Cable TV, internet. Owner/Agent - No Smoking/No pets/ This is absolute! Owner is Highly allergic