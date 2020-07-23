/
wicomico county
39 Apartments for rent in Wicomico County, MD📍
Parkside & Parkwood Apartments
514 Emory Court, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkside & Parkwood Apartments in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes
1000 Marley Manor Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes
130 Ocean Aisle Circle, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1366 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Camden
Oak Hill Townhomes
518 Alabama Ave, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$960
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're distancing, but still listening! All tours are currently being conducted virtually at this time. Please call, email or message us on social media for additional information! OAK HILL TOWNHOMES.
Addison Court
416 E North Pointe Dr, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1365 sqft
Located close to a wide variety of parks, shops, and restaurants. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, walk-in closets, granite counters, and more. Community includes gym, clubhouse, pool, and package receiving.
Mill Pond Village
303 Mill Pond Ln, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$970
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1295 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios. The verdant community features park, pool, gym, and tennis court. The Centre at Salisbury mall is nearby, and Highway 13 links to downtown Salisbury.
Runaway Bay Apartments
103 Overlook Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1130 sqft
Convenient to Routes 13 and 50. Thoughtfully designed two- and three-bedroom apartments with warm paint colors, wide plank floors and multiple closets. Community with a tranquility garden, open recreational area and several walking paths.
602 Sherwood Circle
602 Sherwood Circle, Wicomico County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1123 sqft
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick rancher home for rent!! Updates include new carpet throughout, entire home was just painted, new refrigerator, new hot water heater, and a new washer and dryer if needed.
North Camden
319 CAMDEN AVENUE
319 Camden Ave, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Located on the 2nd floor of the Camden Terrace apartment building at the beginning of Camden Avenue, near Downtown Salisbury. Two bedrooms, one full and one-half bathrooms, a large living room with dining area, and a galley-style kitchen.
Island Club
1500 Sharen Drive, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$975
930 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Island Club Apartment's - Property Id: 141177 Our open -Concept one, two and three bedroom floor plans come in several unique styles, all including full size in unit, washers and dryers, private terraces and plenty of closet
1455 HIDDEN MEADOW LN
1455 Hidden Meadow Lane, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1455 HIDDEN MEADOW LN in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
1142 FAIRVIEW LN
1142 Fairview Lane, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1142 FAIRVIEW LN in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
1505 Iris Drive
1505 Iris Drive, Wicomico County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1478 sqft
**OFF CAMPUS COLLEGE HOUSING-AVAILABLE IN AUG** ONLY $525 A STUDENT!! Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, two full bathroom home available in August. This home is Fresh and Clean. Several upgrades. Central heating and air.
1115 Fairview Lane - 1
1115 Fairview Lane, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1776 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! Gorgeous house located in Heritage Subdivision. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms- All large and spacious rooms with Walk-In Closets.
Presidents - Princeton
708 Shiloh Street
708 Shiloh Street, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1096 sqft
OFF CAMPUS COLLEGE HOUSING This college rental will be available for a June 1st move in! 4 Bedrooms!! 2 Full Bathrooms. Large Kitchen, two living Rooms!! Plenty of space for you and your roommates. Nice large bedrooms.
5482 ROYAL MILE BLVD
5482 Royal Mile Boulevard, Wicomico County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5482 ROYAL MILE BLVD in Wicomico County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1003 Meadow View Drive - 1
1003 Meadow View Drive, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Trendy and Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 full bath townhouse in the sought after "Merritt Mill" Community. Home was built in 2006 and features 1280 sq. ft. of living area.
Doverdale
1011 Caroline Street - 1
1011 Caroline Street, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
**COMPLETELY RENOVATED** This townhouse will be available in mid-July It is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplexes on Salisbury's east side. Features open flowing floor plan with large living room, kitchen and dining room.
210 E LILLIAN ST #3
210 East Lillian Street, Hebron, MD
1 Bedroom
$625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 E LILLIAN ST #3 in Hebron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Doverdale
604 LIBERTY ST
604 Liberty Street, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
****Available August 1st****
Presidents - Princeton
405 Poplar Street
405 Poplar Street, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
**AUGUST MOVE IN** Completely Remodeled! All new paint, and carpet! Beautiful Grey floating plank flooring. Super Clean, and Fresh! Plenty of parking. Brand New heating and air, making utility bills affordable. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.
208 S SARATOGA ST
208 South Saratoga Street, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 208 S SARATOGA ST in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
30526 OLDE FRUITLAND RD
30526 Old Fruitland Road, Wicomico County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30526 OLDE FRUITLAND RD in Wicomico County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Doverdale
608 HOMER ST
608 Homer Street, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 608 HOMER ST in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wicomico County area include Wesley College, Salisbury University, and Anne Arundel Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Annapolis, Salisbury, Dover, Lexington Park, and Arnold have apartments for rent.