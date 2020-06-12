16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deale, MD

/
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
608 CHARLES AVE
608 Charles Avenue, Deale, MD
Home was completely rebuilt and updated in 2008. Second story addition adds lots of light and architectural appeal. Home can function as two separate living areas, each complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and their own entrance, kitchen and laundry.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
1233 GARRET AVENUE
1233 Garret Ave, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
Charming Rambler in Franklin Manor. Large lot, plenty of parking. shed comes with rental. must have good credit. no pets.
Results within 5 miles of Deale
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3598 GLOUSTER DRIVE
3598 Glouster Drive, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2672 sqft
Stunning 4 Level garage town home in the beautiful San Francisco by the Bay community subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3841 5TH STREET
3841 5th Street, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
Open floor plan with exquisite upgrades which includes Brazilian cherry floors, 2 story kitchen, top of the line stainless appliances, granite counters and ceramic flooring. Huge M/B suite with walk-in closet full bath and balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Deale
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3811 HARBOR ROAD
3811 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Move In Ready...Super clean townhouse! Top level has Master bedroom w/private bath-2 more bedrooms and a hall bath. The main level has large eat-in kitchen, large living room, and powder room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6905 N SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLVD
6905 Southern Maryland Blvd, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1363 sqft
Newly Updated, adorable 3 bed and 1 bath rambler with scenic pastoral views in northern Calvert County and highly rated school district. Open Concept Kitchen/Dining/Family Room with breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1723 MARKET STREET
1723 Market Street, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1812 sqft
Super Clean Newer Colonial home in sought after Victoria Station... great Northern Calvert location! Enjoy community amenities with walking/jogging trails, lake, and tennis courts. You'll love the spacious floor plan & MBR suite.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
35 POPLAR POINT RD
35 Poplar Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19. This beautiful and well maintained colonial is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2415 CHANEY ROAD
2415 Chaney Road, Calvert County, MD
Great home in country setting in rural Calvert County Maryland. New Kitchen and remodeled bathrooms. Large outside patio and 1 car garage. You can watch the wild life from the living-room windows.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Londontowne
1 Unit Available
3713 GLEBE MEADOW WAY
3713 Glebe Meadow Way, Edgewater, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2536 sqft
Stunning end unit South River Colony Landings townhome. This home has been lovingly cared for and upgraded to an open concept with style and grace.
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
4700 OX CART ROAD
4700 Ox Cart Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2740 sqft
Enjoy your privacy in this beautiful colonial. So many amenities! Gourmet kit w/ stainless appl, travertine & hdwd flooring, large gas FP, master bed w/sitting rm & super bath that incl a walk-in shower.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE
8092 Windward Key Drive, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Updated Waterfront Townhome in Chesapeake Beach! Entire first floor renovation includes new half bath, new countertops/custom cabinets, Granite counters, new ceramic tile, oversized sink and disposal. 4 level 3.
Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
5722 COURTNEY DRIVE
5722 Courtney Drive, Anne Arundel County, MD
